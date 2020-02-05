|
|
Paul W. Wilson, age 68 of Corning, NY passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home with his children by his side.
Born on May 8, 1951 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Francis Wilson and Rena (Ayers) Wilson. Paul worked as a laborer for Corning, Inc. for over 30 years - spending time at the Sunderland England Plant in England before returning to Corning.
Paul will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed watching the NY Yankees.
In his earlier years, he enjoyed coin collecting and playing cards with his friends and family. Paul was a talented builder - taking pride in having built his log cabin home.
Paul is survived by his children: Jarrod Wilson of Corning, NY, Shelly (Neil) LaFever of Horseheads, NY; grandchildren: Hunter Wilson, Scott, Allyson, Alex, Brianna, Noah and Neil LaFever; mother, Rena Wilson of Corning, NY; brothers: Roger, Jeff, Terry and Keith Wilson; sister, Cheryl Bonning; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Paul was predeceased by his brother, Francis Wilson.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1:00 pm, Pastor and nephew, Paul Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot in Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name may be sent to: Carefirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 5, 2020