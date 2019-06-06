|
Paula M. Tutino, age 93 of Corning, New York passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on January 5, 1926 in Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of the late Heinrich Michel and Pauline (Kunz) Michel. She married Joseph Tutino on September 8, 1984, he predeceased her on September 28, 2003. Paula worked for Westinghouse in Bath, NY and later for the A&P plant in Horseheads, NY before beginning work as a homemaker raising her three children.
Paula will be remembered for her love of playing cards with Ralph, Echo and George, plus her friends at the Senior Center, enjoying warm "Heine's" at the Woodhouse, playing with her dogs, Heidi and Travis, and working in her flower gardens. She enjoyed taking many trips to Lancaster, PA and to Germany to visit her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by everyone who knew her.
Paula is survived by her children: Herbert (Deb Miller) Graham, Sr. of Beaver Dams, NY, Sandra (William Gee) Graham of Corning, NY; step-son, George (Judy) Pierson of Lindley, NY; grandchildren: Michelle (Burdett) Madigan, Herbert (Pippa) Graham, Jr., Jennifer Michel Gee, Jeremy (Lori) Lewis, Thomas Gee, Nicole Graham, Adam Lewis; great grandchildren: Daniel, Ryan and Katie Madigan; special great grandchildren: Jaxon, Logan, Alice and Olive; great-great granddaughter, Reegan; brother-in-law, Julius Greb of Little Rock, Arkansas; and special card playing friends: Ralph and Echo Ward.
In addition to her parents and husband, Paula was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Lewis; sister and brother-in-law, Hilda and George Albrecht, and sister, Else Greb.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 6:00 pm, Pastor Robert Briggs officiating. Burial will take place beside her husband in Bath National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's name may be sent to the: Farm Sanctuary, 3100 Aikens Rd, Watkins Glen, NY 14891.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 6, 2019