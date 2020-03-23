|
Heaven gained a special angel on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 when Paula A (Loud) Windows, age 63, peacefully took her last breath at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Paula was born on October 27, 1956 to Carl and Patricia Loud who survive. Paula graduated from Campbell Central School in 1975. She participated in cheerleading and was captain her senior year. She was also named prom queen. Paula married the love of her life, Milson Windows, on December 18, 1976. Milson and Paula enjoyed 25 years of marriage until his passing in June 2002. Paula took great pride in her home she shared with Milson and their three children Bridgett, Jennifer and Brandon. Paula's greatest joy was watching her 8 grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and could always be found cheering them on from the sidelines of any sporting event!
Paula was a strong, determined, kind and faithful woman, who was loved by everyone she met. Despite battling health issues for most of her adult life, Paula made the best of every single day that she was given and was a true inspiration to everyone she met! She was a long- time member of the First Baptist Church in Addison. In her lifetime Paula was a child-care provider, sports mom, girl scout leader, and an amazing cook. In her later years, she was an accomplished colorist who enjoyed a glass of Manischewitz wine while watching HGTV.
In addition to her parents of Mooresville NC, Paula is survived by her daughters Bridgett & Patrick McLean and Jennifer & Paul Sands all of Addison and her son Brandon Windows & Jenna Dart of Cameron Mills. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Kailey, Quay, Kendra, Cade, Kolby, Carly, Blake and Brenna; one sister, Cheryl Loud, special friend Lisa Baker as well as many extended family members and friends. Paula was pre-deceased by her beloved Milson, her sister Carla Humphrey and her mother and father in-law; William & Jean Windows.
As a result of the current health crisis, a private family burial will be held in Woodhull Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at the Addison First Baptist Church in the summer. Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's name may be sent to: Addison First Baptist Church, 14 Baldwin Ave, Addison, NY 14801.
Kind words or fond memories of Paula can be offered to the family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 23, 2020