Pauline "Corky" Ingalls, age 87, of Corning, NY died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Corning Centers.
She was born on October 8, 1932 in Lindley, NY to Omar and Marguerite (Hadley) VanEtten.
Pauline graduated from Painted Post High School in the class of 1952. After high school she attended Philadelphia College of Bible with her sister Helen, where she graduated in 1956.
After completing college Pauline returned to the Corning area where she worked for Corning Glass and later in the food service department at Corning Community College. A proud resident of Corning's Northside neighborhood, she was involved in the Gregg School and Northside Blodgett PTAs, and was a lunch aide, playground monitor, and Cinderella Softball Coach. Later, she and her husband John owned and operated Ingalls' Grocery Store on Dodge Avenue. She was also an active member of North Baptist Church for over 50 years. She loved her Lord Jesus and we know she is with him now.
Pauline was an avid New York Yankees fan who loved playing softball, volleyball, and bowling. She loved to sing with her sisters, church choir, and listening to the Gaither's. She loved playing board games and dominoes, and in her later years taught many of her caregivers how to play. She never let them win!
Pauline was always the biggest supporter of her kids and her grandkids. Any time there was a sporting event, concert, school play or event, she was always there, and usually with her camera. Pauline and John cherished all of the adventures they took with their grandkids, especially with their chauffer and grandson Trevor!
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Marc) Prutsman of Corning; sons, Denis (Kristy) Ingalls of Wilmington, NC and Daryl (Margaret) Ingalls of Greensburg, PA; sisters, Betty Lewis, Marguerite Hill, Norma Wilson, and Helen (Vern) Madison; sisters-in-law, Judy (Jeff) Seger and Connie (Raymond) Lavash; grandchildren, Zachary (Stephanie) Ingalls, Ethan Ingalls, Lindsey Prutsman, Anna Ingalls, and Trevor Prutsman; great granddaughter, Liliana Ingalls; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; a very special niece, Andrea Austin; caregiver, Jan Passmore. Corky was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John; sister, Wanda Lawrence; and her brothers, Omar, William, and Robert VanEtten.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 26th from 1 - 3 PM at North Baptist Church, 127 Sly Avenue in Corning where funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM. Burial will be in Addison Rural Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Pauline's name to North Baptist Church, 127 Sly Avenue, Corning, NY 14830 or Gregg School PTA, 164 Flint Avenue, Corning, NY 14830.
Pauline's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 24, 2019