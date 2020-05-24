|
Pauline Ivah Gelder, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Bath, New York December 20, 1928 to Floyd and Lelia Jacobus. Raised in Hammondsport, NY at the south end of Keuka Lake where Pauline worked in vineyards picking grapes.
She married Rodger I. Gelder in 1948 and moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1958 with two sons Thomas and Michael, having two more sons Alan and Jeffrey by 1962.
Pauline lit up a room with her bright smile. She always engaged in conversation with those around her. Keeping up with her family and friends through cards, letters and phone calls highlighted her days.
Pauline is survived by her son Michael Gelder and wife Tonya of Alb., NM, son Alan Gelder of Alb., NM, son Jeffrey Gelder and partner Phillip of San Diego, CA, sister-in-law Shirley Dulabone of Alb., NM, nephew Floyd Barnes and wife Carol of SC, nieces Beverly Heiser of SC, and Karen Rider and husband Mike of PA, Great nephews Michael Heiser of SC and Adam Baker-Rosario of PA, and Great, great nephews Ivan Soullier (24), Lennox Hale (5), Great nieces Laurie Sawyer of PA, Heather Barnes-Zinni of MA, DeAnn Barnes-Soullier of MA and Stephanie Hale of SC, Great, great nieces, Bianca Soullier (30), Taia Soullier (19), Caitlynn Zinni (17), Catrina Zinni (15), Aubriana Heiser (8), and honorary grandchildren Joshua, Andrew and Kendal Good of Belen, NM.
She was predeceased by parents, sister Elthea Barnes, brothers John and Leo Jacobus, son Thomas Gelder (3/2016) and ex husband Rodger Gelder (8/2019).
To be notified for the Celebration of Life Service please send preferred contact information to [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected].
Donations can be made in Pauline's name to Children's Holiday Magic Project, Inc. at www.HolidayMagicCD.org.
Pauline may have been petite, but she had a giant heart for her boys, family and friends.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 24, 2020