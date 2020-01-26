|
Peggy Louise (Andrews) Daulton, 91, of Vero Beach, Florida (formerly of Bath, N.Y.) passed away peacefully at her home in Vero Beach, Florida on January 18, 2020. Peggy was born on June 13, 1928 in Busti, New York, daughter of Clarence and Doris (Simmons) Andrews. She earned a degree in music education at the State University of New York at Fredonia, and taught in Andes, N.Y. and Bath, N.Y. respectively. On August 22, 1954, she married Tom Daulton, a marriage that lasted a lifetime throughout which they shared a love of music, gardening, and public service.
Peggy noticed and appreciated the little things in life and was known for her kindness to others. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bath and the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Vero Beach. She loved nature, gardening, and birding. Her music legacy lives on through her daughters, students, and friends with whom she shared her gift. Later in life, she came to be known as "mother hen" always worrying over others rather than herself. Peggy was the first to compliment a colorful new blouse or take note of a squirrel-on-a-mission or appreciate the beauty of a sunset.
Peggy is survived by her daughters Diane Daulton (Saxon, WI) and Terry Daulton (Jeffrey Wilson) (Mercer, WI), sister-in-law Kathy (Daulton) Dillard (Gilbert, AZ), grandson-in-law, Zach Wilson (Melody Wilson) and three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by wonderful friends Barbara (Seabrooks) Pierce and Bonnie Lou Jones (Roy Jones). She was preceded in death by her loving husband Tom Daulton and brothers Richard and Gary Andrews.
Those wishing to offer condolences can write directly to the family at 3310N Kein Road, Mercer, WI 54547. Gifts may be directed to https://www.heifer.org/ on her behalf. Peggy always counseled "give yourself a hug" when parted from loved ones; perhaps her advice from above would be to spread joy and beauty for others to appreciate. In her honor, just plant that lovely flower or tree and share the love – save the planet. A joint celebration of life for both Peggy and Tom is planned for spring 2020 in Bath, New York.
Those wishing for details should contact Terry at [email protected] or call (715) 776-0081.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 26, 2020