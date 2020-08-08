1/
Penny L. Allen
1952 - 2020
Penny L. Allen, age 68 of Campbell, NY passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home.

Born on June 29, 1952 in Corning, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Mildred (Skidmore) Phillips. Penny was a graduate of Addison High School and was employed by Corning, Inc. as a cleaner for 25 years before her retirement.

Over the years, Penny developed a love for animals, having numerous pets over the years. She had a great sense of humor and quick wit and enjoyed taking trips with her friends and family. She loved spending time with her family on Keuka Lake each year, and will be remembered for always loving to have a good time.

Penny is survived by her children: Joy (Dan) McLaughlin of Campbell, NY, Ryan (Jessica Warrick) Allen of Corning, NY; and four grandchildren: Ashley and Daniel McLaughlin and Lillian and Aryana Allen.

In addition to her parents, Penny was predeceased by her companion, Ed Briggs; and sister, Kathy Phillips.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Penny's name may be sent to the Fingerlakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St, Bath, NY 14810.

Words of comfort may be offered at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
