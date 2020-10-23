On Sunday, October 18, 2020, Peter James Berry, loving son, husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 63.
Pete was born on March 17, 1957 in Corning, NY to Charles and Donna (McCormick) Berry. As a graduate of West High School and SUNY Geneseo, Pete received his Master's in Public Administration from American University in Washington, DC in 1983. Peter worked for the federal government (GAO, U.S. House of Representatives, and U.S. State Department) close to 25 years.
On October 22, 1983 he married Michele Herrett of Norwich, NY. They resided in Virginia, raising two daughters, Kathleen and Erin. Pete had a passion for hunting, sailing, travel, good food, and politics.
He is survived by his wife, Michele; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen (Josh Corrado) and Erin (Jeremy Tan); two grandsons, Tyler Corrado and Benjamin Tan; his mother, Donna Berry; his aunt, Alice McCormick Ennis; his sister and brother-in-law, Colleen (Scott Ignaszewski); nieces, a nephew, and several cousins.
Peter was preceded in death by his father, Charles F. Berry in 2019.
A private funeral will be held in Corning at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.
Peter's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc