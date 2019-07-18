|
Philip A. Wood, age 65 of South Corning, New York passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at home. He was born on February 20th, 1954 in Wellsboro, PA to Marion Wood and Lynn Morris. He married Terry Wood (Foley) on December 27th, 1986.
Philip worked for Corning Inc. for 42 years retiring in 2016. He was a kind and loving man; the best friend anyone could ask for. He had a good-natured personality and was a loving and devoted husband. He enjoyed taking long walks with his wife.
He grew up in Pikeville, Kentucky and later moved to Little Marsh, Pennsylvania where he lived on a farm which caused him to have a life-long love of nature and animals. Philip enjoyed being around children and was fortunate to spend one of his last days at the Zoo with his wife and best friend's granddaughter, Allison.
Philip is survived by his wife, Terry; mother and step father: Lynn ( Reed) Anderson of Pikeville, KY; children: Andrea Boyce of Wellsboro, PA, Matthew Wood of NJ; sisters: Deborah Gilliam of Big Flats, Fonda (Ronald) Bronson of Erwin; brothers: Jeffery (Anne) Anderson of KY, Nathan Anderson of KY, along with several nieces and nephews.
Philip was predeceased by his father, Marion Wood and a brother, Charles Wood.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St. Corning, NY on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00pm with Pastor Scott Towner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Philip's name may be sent to: Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Kind words or fond memories of Philip can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 18, 2019