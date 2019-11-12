|
Philip E. Ruocco, age 69 of Newfield, NY passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital.
Born on February 11, 1950 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Philip "Bobo" and Josephine (Seeley) Ruocco. Phil was a graduate of Corning West High School, class of 1968. He married Sandra Graves on June 28, 1969. He worked for Morse Borg Warner out of Ithaca, NY for 38 years and as a Tool Room Supervisor for 35 years before his retirement in 2007.
Phil was an avid sports fan. He loved lacrosse and was the first goalie for Corning West High School. He was actively involved with his sons activities, serving as Cub Master of pack 50 in Odessa for 10 years. He was active in the Newfield Booster Club for 8 years and is recognized in the Newfield Sports Hall of Fame for his dedication. He also worked for the Cornell Red Jackets, assisting at various games. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed dearly.
Phil is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandra Ruocco of Newfield, NY; two sons: Leon (Janice) Ruocco of Horseheads, NY; Thomas (Jennifer) Ruocco of Alpine, NY; grandchildren: Alicia Oakes, Ravin Ruocco, Lynsay Ruocco and Justin Ruocco; three great grandchildren: Raygane Oakes, Milton McClain and Nathaniel Manuel Ducot; brothers: Angelo Ruocco of Nashua, NH, Paul Ruocco of Newfield, NY, Patrick Ruocco of The Villages, FL, Peter Ruocco of Corning, NY, Christopher Ruocco of Painted Post, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Phil was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Ruocco.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 4:00 pm, Pastor Veronica Seeley officiating. Burial will be held at the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning, NY on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Philip's name may be sent to the by visiting www.kidney.org or by mailing to 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Philip's family would like to thank the staff at Seneca View Skilled Nursing for the loving care they provided Philip.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 12, 2019