|
|
Phyllis Ferris passed away peacefully on June 19th at the Steuben Center in Bath, NY.
She was born June 9th, 1947 to the late Howard and Trellis Chapin. She was preceded in death by her 6 sisters and 1 brother.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, David Ferris, her children: Michelle Schaffer, Billy Schaffer, Jackie Schaffer, and Daniel D. Ferris, five grandchildren: Brett Schaffer (Reagan Ball), Brittiny (Camden) Lawrence, Kristopher Schaffer, Alicia (Kevin) Gallagher, and Nicole Jimerson (August Lorwood), five great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her dog Bubby.
Phyllis, affectionately known as "Flip", enjoyed spending time with her family, being outdoors at the family cabin, planning parties, and was a die-hard Bills fan. She will be remembered for her spunk and her love of family. She will be sorely missed.
A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Bath on Friday June 28, 2019 at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis has requested donations be made to St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, SD, www.stjo.org/give 1-800-341-2235.
Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 26, 2019