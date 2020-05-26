|
|
Phyllis J. Towsley, 75, of Cty. Rte. 86, Addison, NY, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Painted Post.
Born in Blossburg, PA on August 20, 1944, Phyllis was a daughter of the late Wilbur O. and Helen M. (Owlett) Hamblin. She was a 1964 graduate of the Elkland High School. On January 29, 1965, she and Robert E. Towsley were married at the Borden Baptist Church.
Phyllis was a homemaker and stay at home Mom and Wife the vast majority of her life but had been employed as a waitress at various area restaurants and worked in the cafeteria of Tuscarora Elementary School in Addison. She was a former Cub Scout Den Mother when her sons were involved with scouting. She and Bob were former members of the Tuscarora Fire Department and had attended the Tuscarora Baptist Church. She was a talented seamstress and made many blankets and quilts for family and friends over the years. She was also a former election inspector for the Town of Tuscarora.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Towsley of Addison, her sons, Robert Towsley Jr. of Holley, NY and Darrell Scott Towsley of Andover, her grandchildren, Anne Towsley, Melea Towsley, Evan Towsley, Robert Towsley III, Shawn Towsley, Cassandra Hemphill, Tiffany Viehman and Darrell Scott Towsley Jr., her great grandchildren, Elizabeth Sloma and Ezekiel Viehman, her sisters, Janet Burgess of Addison, Wilma Jones of Arkansas, Evelyn (Glenn) Brown of Columbus, GA, Virginia (Wyatt) Wolf of North Post, FL, Pattie (Wesley) Baker of Addison and Dottie (Tim) Stapleton of Corning, her brothers, James (Kathie) Hamblin of Addison, Kenneth Hamblin of Addison, Jerry (Joy) Hamblin of Columbia Crossroads, PA and Roger (Deb) Hamblin of Caledonia, NY and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Helen Hamblin, her brother, Leonard Hamblin and her sister, Judy Mundy.
A private graveside service will be held in Woodhull Cemetery where Phyllis will be laid to rest. Rev. George Coon will officiate.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 26, 2020