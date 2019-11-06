|
|
Phyllis Mapes Tolbert, age 86, of Horseheads, New York passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019. She was born in Corning, NY on February 4, 1933, the daughter of Cecil and Arlene (Cole) Mapes. Phyllis married Louis Tolbert of Elmira, in January 1956. He preceded her in death in 1985.
Phyllis is survived by her children Deborah (David) Smith, Corning, NY, Sandra (Scott) Clark, Concord, NC, Richard Tolbert, Las Vegas, NV, Patricia (James) Shook, Elmira Heights, NY, and Janet Tolbert, Painted Post, NY; grandchildren Valerie (Brian) Matteson, Nathan (Jessica) Smith, Crystal Keith, Kyle Mooney, Kira (Frank) Harrington, Heather (John) Troy, Alexander Tolbert, Andrew Shook, Sabrina (Christopher) Buckley, Courtney Tolbert, and Shawn Tolbert; 15 great-grandchildren; special uncle, Donald Van Sile; nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Jack and Betty (Mapes) Shobert; mother and father-in-law Samuel and Helen (Shelanskey) Tolbert; brother-in-law Samuel Tolbert.
She graduated from Corning Free Academy in 1951 and worked as a bookkeeper at Ingersoll-Rand until she married, began her family, and devoted herself to homemaking. She had many talents, but particularly enjoyed sewing, ceramics, and leathercrafting. She followed her husband's career and moved with him for work assignments to Michigan, Poland, and Korea. Following her husband's death, she obtained her cosmetology license from Hair Care Careers in Elmira, and worked at J.C. Penney and later at Harold's Army & Navy until she retired.
She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed by them.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. Phyllis will be interred next to her beloved husband at Coopers Plains Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Carpenter's Funeral Home, Corning, NY
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 6, 2019