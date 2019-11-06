Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Tolbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Mapes Tolbert


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Mapes Tolbert Obituary
Phyllis Mapes Tolbert, age 86, of Horseheads, New York passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019. She was born in Corning, NY on February 4, 1933, the daughter of Cecil and Arlene (Cole) Mapes. Phyllis married Louis Tolbert of Elmira, in January 1956. He preceded her in death in 1985.

Phyllis is survived by her children Deborah (David) Smith, Corning, NY, Sandra (Scott) Clark, Concord, NC, Richard Tolbert, Las Vegas, NV, Patricia (James) Shook, Elmira Heights, NY, and Janet Tolbert, Painted Post, NY; grandchildren Valerie (Brian) Matteson, Nathan (Jessica) Smith, Crystal Keith, Kyle Mooney, Kira (Frank) Harrington, Heather (John) Troy, Alexander Tolbert, Andrew Shook, Sabrina (Christopher) Buckley, Courtney Tolbert, and Shawn Tolbert; 15 great-grandchildren; special uncle, Donald Van Sile; nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Jack and Betty (Mapes) Shobert; mother and father-in-law Samuel and Helen (Shelanskey) Tolbert; brother-in-law Samuel Tolbert.

She graduated from Corning Free Academy in 1951 and worked as a bookkeeper at Ingersoll-Rand until she married, began her family, and devoted herself to homemaking. She had many talents, but particularly enjoyed sewing, ceramics, and leathercrafting. She followed her husband's career and moved with him for work assignments to Michigan, Poland, and Korea. Following her husband's death, she obtained her cosmetology license from Hair Care Careers in Elmira, and worked at J.C. Penney and later at Harold's Army & Navy until she retired.
She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed by them.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. Phyllis will be interred next to her beloved husband at Coopers Plains Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Carpenter's Funeral Home, Corning, NY

To leave kind words or to share a memory of Phyllis, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -