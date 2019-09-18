Home

Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
155 State Street
Corning, NY
Phyllis Mary Corso


1937 - 2019
Phyllis Mary Corso Obituary
Phyllis Mary Corso, age 82, formerly of Park Avenue in Corning, NY died on Sunday, September 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Hornell Gardens in Hornell, NY.

Phyllis was born on May 8, 1937 in Corning to Raymond and Evelyn (Fletcher) Cushing. She was a graduate of Corning Free Academy and served in the U.S. Air Force for 2 years. She worked on the assembly-line making catalytic converters at Corning's Erwin plant for 20 years. Phyllis was an avid reader, enjoyed going to watch Corning LPGA, and loved the beach, especially Hawaii.

She is survived by three daughters: Cathy Corso of Corning, Debra Corso of Elmira, and Phyllis (Joe) Imondi of Florida; two sons, Mark (Lori) Corso of Arkport and Frederick (Christine) Corso of Gulfport, MS; brother, Gilbert (Joan) Cushing of North Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren: Stephine, Ryan, Brooke, Zachary, and Thomas; niece and nephew, Monica and Michael.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Phyllis' name to All Saints Parish, 222 Dodge Avenue, Corning, NY 14830. A special thank you to Hornell Gardens staff for all their care and compassion.

Phyllis' family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
