Penfield, NY - On September 5, 2019, Pius peacefully passed away surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife Tanis and his children, Jeff (Shaun) Yorio of Spencerport, Anne (Brian) Hagan of Rush, Joan (John) Daley of Chili, Janice Yorio of Fort Mill, SC, and Christine Ann Schmitt of Pittsford; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother, Francis (Eleanor) Yorio of Charlotte, NC; mother-in-law, Judith Lockwood, sister-in-law, Tara Wilder, and brother-in-law, Troy Shaver; many, many nieces, nephews and devoted friends.
No calling hours.
Please go to www.rochestercremation.com to read his full obituary.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 10, 2019