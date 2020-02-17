|
|
Ralph E. McIntyre, Sr. Age 79 of North Port, FL passed away on February 10, 2020.
Born October 19, 1940 in Covert, NY to Ernest and Mary Dawson. He was lovingly adopted by Hiram and Violet McIntyre and raised in Thurston, NY. He was fortunate to have two extended families.
Ralph and his wife along with their sons owned and operated McIntyre's Bait & Tackle Shop in Beaver Dams, NY for over fifty years.
Ralph loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed being outdoors. He also loved going to the casinos and watching NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his wife Gail, sons Ralph Jr. (Tisha) Memphis, TN, Larry McIntyre (Diane) Inverness, FL, Warren McIntyre (Dorey) North Port, FL, and Richard McIntyre (Tina) Lacanto, FL, daughter Sandy Nobriga, NY. Several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Sisters: Patricia, Sarah and Illa. Brothers: Fred and Richard. Sister-in-law: Pat Edgar. Several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents. He was also predeceased by Ben Kies (Father-in-law), Alice Kies (Mother-in-law), Tina Walker (Sister-in-law) and Richard Kies (Brother-in-law).
He will be missed by many.
Ralph requested that he be cremated.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 17, 2020