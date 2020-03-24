Home

Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Ralph Tenny Obituary
Ralph Arnold Tenny, age 63, born October 20, 1956, of Corning, New York, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Corning Hospital.

Ralph is survived by one brother: Terry Tenny of Elkland, PA; one sister: Amy Brown of Harriman, TN; two daughters: Rebecca Eden of Elmira, NY, and Jessica Matthews of Watertown, NY; 9 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents: Lorraine and Gordy Tuttle.

There will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

"The hardest thing is not knowing why he chose to live the life he did and not having closure but God will give that closure to us." - Jessica Matthews.

Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 24, 2020
