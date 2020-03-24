|
Ralph Arnold Tenny, age 63, born October 20, 1956, of Corning, New York, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Corning Hospital.
Ralph is survived by one brother: Terry Tenny of Elkland, PA; one sister: Amy Brown of Harriman, TN; two daughters: Rebecca Eden of Elmira, NY, and Jessica Matthews of Watertown, NY; 9 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents: Lorraine and Gordy Tuttle.
There will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
"The hardest thing is not knowing why he chose to live the life he did and not having closure but God will give that closure to us." - Jessica Matthews.
Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 24, 2020