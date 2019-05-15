|
|
Ramona M. Coykendall of Roanoke, VA passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019.
Born on December 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Wilson Bump and Christine Wentz.
Ramona will be remembered as a faithful servant of the Lord, a loving wife, sister and friend.
Ramona is survived by a sister, Toss Cerny; sister-in-law, Crystal Bump; Rusty and Debbie Harris; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Steve and Kay DeHaven.
In addition to her parents, Ramona was predeceased by her husband, Robert Coykendall.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Montour Falls Cemetery, Coykendall Rd., Montour Falls, NY. Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St., Addison has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 15, 2019