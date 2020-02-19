Home

Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Randolph Green


1955 - 2020
Randolph Green Obituary
CORNING, NY; Randolph Green, 64, passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Corning Guthrie Hospital comfort care, after a short battle of cancer. He was the son of Bernice and Charles Green. He was born on December 6, 1955 in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

He's been with his longtime girlfriend Tracy Spencer for 14 years, and special friends Joanne and Russ Stratton, and very best friend Jerry Sabol. His step brothers and sisters, Delores, Basin A. Green, Diane, Patricia, Parthenia, Lisa, Gean Geiger, Elaine Bailey, Dave Green and Frank Green, and a host of many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by siblings Doris Jones, Sunny Green, William Green, Yvonne Green and Barbara Green.

He retired and was a Marine Veteran.

He moved to Corning, NY in 2005. He has touched many hearts since he's lived in Corning.

He enjoyed fishing, playing games on his tablet. He loved mowing and landscaping.

He will be forever missed. He had a big heart and he was a very loving man.

Per his request there will be no calling hours or service.

Memorials may be made in his name to the .

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 19, 2020
