Raymond C. Hakes of Hornby, NY went to join his beloved family and friends in heaven on Thursday December 26th in the comfort of his home after a lengthy illness. Raymond was born on August 29th, 1940 at Corning Hospital in Corning, New York to George Hakes Sr. and Anna (DuVall) Hakes.
Raymond attended school at the Red Schoolhouse in Painted Post, New York and then graduated from Painted Post High School in 1960. Raymond was the former Co-Owner/Operator of Hakes construction company and member of Union Operators Engineers 542. Raymond was an avid outdoorsman, sportsman, Ford Truck and Harley Davidson enthusiast, member of the Corning Fish and Game Club and had many other hobbies. When Raymond wasn't working, he spent his time hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. Raymond enjoyed living off the land through gardening and hunting as much as possible. Raymond never sat still and was always on the go with his thermos of coffee and his beagle by his side. Raymond was a friend to many and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. Raymond and Dorothy always opened their home to company but you better be ready for Raymond's witty sense of humor and insults to show you how much he loved you. Raymond had a very distinctive up to no good smile. Everyone enjoyed his company and he provided many laughs. Charles Darwin said A man's friendships are the best measure of his worth. Raymond welcomed everyone into his life, he will be greatly missed by all. Raymond is survived by his loving wife: Dorothy M. Hakes; his beloved children: Lisa (Lee) Nelson of Hammondsport; Lois (John) Diver of South Carolina; Leslie (Joe) Riopelle of South Carolina; David Yarka of Painted Post; and Darla (Rodger) Webb of Horseheads; his cherished grandchildren: Zachary Nelson, Ingrid (Lennon) McCarthy, Heather (Nate) Dunning, Courtney (Matt) Dunning, Jolie Riopelle, Dillion (Janelle DeGraw) Yarka, Ethan Peace, Delos (Brielle) Yarka, his grandson and caregiver: Darian "George" Yarka, Kali (Jeromy Silvernail) Webb, Kirstan Webb, Gabriel Borden, Sydney Yarka; great-grandchildren: Jackson Dunning, Jake Dunning, Beau Dunning, Joslyn Mack, Destiny Yarka, Dariana Yarka; his siblings: Bernard (Phyllis) Hakes of Pine City, Gordon Hakes of Painted Post, Marie (Medesto) Landeros of Florida, Barbara Colclough of Florida, Larry Hakes of Painted Post, Alton Hakes of Painted Post; and his dear pets: Belle, Lucky, Mufasia, and Maggie; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his boy: "Newt" David Newell; his brothers: William Hakes, Walter Hakes, George Hakes Jr.; his sister: Kathleen Sprague; special nephew: Billy Hakes; and the mother of his daughters: Carol S. Hakes. It was Raymond's wish that a Celebration of Life be held at Watson Homestead, 9620 Dry Run Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870 on January 4, 2020 at 3 PM. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Watson Homestead, 9620 Dry Run Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870 in Raymond's honor.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 28, 2019