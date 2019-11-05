|
Raymond D. Buck, age 87, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 while under exceptional hospice care at the Bath VA, after a year long battle with lung disease. Ray was born March 8, 1932 in Whitesville, NY to Emma and Lester Buck. Ray had several jobs in his life, including owning his own gas station and auto service center, railroad lines maintenance, retiring in 1994 from Corning Incorporated as a millwright.
Ray loved working on cars including engine repair and painting, he was a drag racing driver and had a stock car for many years.
He was an avid fan of NASCAR, loved fishing, hunting, genealogy, railroad steam engines, his dogs, exploring through the woods on his property, playing cards, music and emailing jokes with friends and family all around the country, loved to argue about anything 'cause he knew all the right answers', but mostly he loved his grandsons.
Ray is survived by his wife of 66 years, Flora (Hand) Buck; brother: Bernard (Mary) Buck of Lindley, children: Flora (Cliff) Dickerson of Knoxville, PA, Joey (Penny) Buck of Corning, Wendy (Robert) Lawrence of Corning; grandsons: his "right-hand man" Steve VanCise of Lindley, Bryan VanCise of Bath, Kristopher Buck of Tallahassee Fl, Cody Lawrence of Elmira; great grandchildren: Alyssa VanCise and Tyler VanCise; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews; one of which is his "left-hand man" Nate Buck, and many, many friends.
Predeceased by mother: Emma C (Mahnke) Buck; father: Lester L Buck; grandson: Adam VanCise and life-long foster son: Richard Audinwood.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St. Corning, NY on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm and again on Thursday, November 7, at the funeral home from 10:00am-noon with a memorial service immediately following at noon.
Kind words or fond memories of Ray can be offered to his family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 5, 2019