AVOCA | Raymond H. Conklin was born on Sunday (Oct. 17, 1926) in Elmira, N.Y. and he passed away peacefully on Saturday (July 13, 2019) at 8:55 p.m. at the Arnot-Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Jean Lorrow-Conklin on Sept. 8, 1997 and his son, David Charles Conklin on Sept. 25, 2006.
He is survived by his children, Raymond Gene Conklin, Barbara Ellen Conklin-Wolfe, Gerald Eugene Conklin, Timothy James Conklin, Lori Susan Conklin Hojnoski, Joy Lynn Conklin and Bonnie K. Conklin; and so numerous are his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren, that the list would take most of the newspaper pages!
The Avoca Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Raymond H. Conklin.
Calling hours are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday (July 19, 2019) at the Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca, where a funeral service will be held following calling hours at 1 p.m. Friday. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Avoca.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to their favorite charity.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 18, 2019