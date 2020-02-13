|
|
Raymond Martin Kane (94) was born October 26, 1925 in Newark, NJ to parents Stanley and Anna Kankowski. Raymond passed peacefully at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, FL on Feb. 10, 2020.
Raymond was a Coast Guard WWII veteran. He graduated as an Electrical Engineer from the Newark College of Engineering and received his Master's degree in Mathematics and Physics from Stevens Institute. Raymond retired from Westinghouse Lighting Division and North American Phillips as a Fellow Engineer with 40 years as a lamp design engineer. He co-authored a book entitled "Revolution in Lamps." After retirement Raymond traveled to South Korea for the Small and Medium Industrial Production Companies where he consulted at several lamp companies.
Raymond was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Irene Brockman. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Kane, daughter, Barbara (Marc) Hichens, sons Raymond Kane and Brian Kane and daughter Susan Kane. Also surviving are four stepchildren, Deborah (Jim) Brandow, Douglas, David, and Dean (Kelly) VanSkiver. A loving and devoted grandpa he is also survived by eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Ray and Liz traveled extensively, visiting 45 state capitals, several National Parks, Canada, and Europe.
Their residence is in Hammondsport, NY where they overlook Keuka Lake in the beautiful Finger Lakes. In 2000 they decided to be part-time residents of Port Charlotte, FL where they always said they 'have the best of both worlds.'
Raymond will be missed greatly by all those who love him and a memorial will be held at their home in NY at a later date.
Arrangements by National Cremation Society.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 13, 2020