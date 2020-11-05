Rebecca Elaine Versage, 83 formerly of Bath, NY passed away peacefully after a short illness Saturday October 31, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, NY where she had been a resident for the past five years. Her family would like to extend their thanks to the entire staff at Summit Village for everything done to support her during her time there.
Rebecca was born June 23, 1937 in Arcade, NY, the daughter of Harold and Pearl Jones Burgess. She graduated from Belfast High School and Nurses Training at Craig Colony in Groveland, NY. On October 25, 1958, she married Anthony R. Versage at the Church of the Assumption in Mt. Morris, NY. Mr. Versage passed away June 3, 2014. She volunteered for many years for the American Cancer Society, the Ira Davenport Volunteer Aux. and the Haverling Band Boosters organization. She enjoyed many craft activities, reading, travelling, and spending time with her family.
Along with her parents and husband, Anthony, Rebecca was predeceased by 3 sons, Michael, infant twins, Anthony and James and grandson Ryan.
She is survived by her daughter Teal Joanne and Timothy Abel, grandson Christian, sister-in-law Bonnie, niece, and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Bath, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ryan D. Abel scholarship fund c/o Northern NY Community Foundation, Foundations to support Parkinson's Research or to a charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements are with Bond-Davis Funeral Home, 107 E. Steuben St. Bath, NY