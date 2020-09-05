Rebecca Ellen Striano Di Tomasso of Keuka Park, NY, passed away on Thursday, August 27th, 2020. Becca was born on July 17th, 1975 in Huntington, LI, NY.



Becca was the much loved oldest daughter of Joe and Peg Striano, sister to Dan and Kate. Also, she was the beloved wife to George and mom to his son Gregory. She was cared for by her husband throughout her extended illness. Becca was loved by so many.



She was a graduate of the University of Rochester with a double Masters in education, and was a published Education Journal contributor.



She was a dedicated teacher for many years at VEW Primary and Dana Lyon Middle school in the Bath/Haverling School District.



Becca was always full of joy and brought happiness and light everywhere she went. She was everyone's sunshine. She cared for many wonderful children throughout her career as a mom, nanny, and a devoted teacher. Those who worked with her remember her as a generous and kind person to everyone she met. Her lightness and laughter was infectious. She went out of her way to brighten everyone's day; sharing coffee, treats and joy was a daily routine. She sparkled always and will be missed terribly as this school year begins.



She always strove to protect and care for those she loved and with Becca's help we will not sit in the shadow of death but walk in the light of life.



Due to COVID 19 restrictions there is no wake or calling hours. A Mass has been arranged for immediate family in the church in Bayport, NY where she was christened.



In lieu of ?owers, we are supporting Becca's memory through the establishment of a scholarship fund for Haverling Students.



Donations may be sent in her name to the Haverling School District Office, 25 Ellas Avenue, Bath, NY 14810. Also, given her love for animals, donations can be made to your local animal shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store