Rebecca R. Harzinski, age 59, of Corning, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born on October 3, 1960 in Corning. She married Richard J. Harzinski on June 6, 1988.
Rebecca enjoyed spending time with her family, helping others, cooking, and going to flea markets. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Elli Rae.
Rebecca is survived by husband, Rick Harzinski of Corning, daughters, Amanda Smithler of Bath and Haili Devine of Corning, mother, Jenny Bartholomew of Painted Post, father, Gary Bartholomew of Auburn, granddaughter, Elli Rae Devine of Corning, step granddaughter, Elizabeth Bartholomew of Kanona, adopted sister, Krissy Stewart of Corning, sister-in-law, Debbie Bartholomew, brothers-in-law, Bob (Rosea) Harzinski and Bill (Julie) Harzinski, aunt, Jean Harzinski, and several cousins and friends. Rebecca was predeceased by her son, Cody Smithler, and her brother, Robin Bartholomew.
It was Rebecca's wish that there be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a brief graveside service at Bath National Cemetery on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Those wishing may make donations in Rebecca's name to one's local animal shelter or food pantry.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 11, 2020