Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Bath National Cemetery

Rebecca R. Harzinski


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca R. Harzinski Obituary
Rebecca R. Harzinski, age 59, of Corning, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born on October 3, 1960 in Corning. She married Richard J. Harzinski on June 6, 1988.

Rebecca enjoyed spending time with her family, helping others, cooking, and going to flea markets. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Elli Rae.

Rebecca is survived by husband, Rick Harzinski of Corning, daughters, Amanda Smithler of Bath and Haili Devine of Corning, mother, Jenny Bartholomew of Painted Post, father, Gary Bartholomew of Auburn, granddaughter, Elli Rae Devine of Corning, step granddaughter, Elizabeth Bartholomew of Kanona, adopted sister, Krissy Stewart of Corning, sister-in-law, Debbie Bartholomew, brothers-in-law, Bob (Rosea) Harzinski and Bill (Julie) Harzinski, aunt, Jean Harzinski, and several cousins and friends. Rebecca was predeceased by her son, Cody Smithler, and her brother, Robin Bartholomew.

It was Rebecca's wish that there be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a brief graveside service at Bath National Cemetery on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Those wishing may make donations in Rebecca's name to one's local animal shelter or food pantry.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

To view service details, please go to www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -