Richard C. "Dick" Marks age 83 of Bonita Springs, Florida formerly of Lynn, MA and Big Flats, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday October 25, 2020 with his loving children by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 5 years Callie (Kitus) Marks. Dick was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 35 years, Patricia (O'Neill) Marks and his wife of 17 years, Bernadette (Dotts) Marks.
Rick was born on August 25, 1937 in Lynn, MA the son of the late James and Margaret Cudihy Marks. He graduated from Lynn English High School in 1955 and was recruited to play football, basketball, and baseball at Cornell University. Shortly after graduating with his BA in History and Master's in Industrial Labor Relations, Rick joined Corning Glass Works as a Personnel Assistant in the Main Plant.
That same Fall, Rick married his high school sweetheart, Pat, and they began a beautiful life together raising a family and moving frequently before settling in the Corning, NY area for close to 30 years. Rick would often tell his family that he was blessed to land a job at Corning Incorporated. He was devoted to the "long blue line" and was humbled to represent the employees of such a fine institution.
His most memorable experiences always included doing right by the people that he was appointed to represent. In 1973, the company asked Rick to move his family to Ithaca so he could attain his JD at Cornell Law School. He returned to Corning upon graduation and went on to be appointed Sr. Vice President, Human Resources where he led the function until his retirement in 1995.
Rick was an avid fan of all things related to the Boston area including his beloved New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Celtics , and Bruins. He loved spending time with his brothers James (Shirley) Marks, Terrance (Nancy) Marks, John (Ellie) Marks, and Michael ( Patricia) Marks whenever he visited the Lynn area.
The Marks brothers could be counted on to regale the family with countless stories of the shenanigans they shared growing up in this beautiful, competitive, witty Irish Catholic family. The stories would normally end with their mother simply stating, "good night", which was code in the family for, "that's enough".
Rick is survived by his 4 adoring children who often referred to their Dad as "their own very superhero" : Patricia (Mark) Stephan, Kathryn Schrock, James Marks, and Kevin (Eileen) Marks. He is also survived by his 12 beautiful grandchildren known to Grampy as "His Fabulous 12" : Erin, Alyson (Tom), Anna, Claire, Katelyn (Adam), Mackenzie, Alyssa, Richard (Ashley), Patrick, Megan, Kerri (Alex), and Patricia. He was also blessed recently with two great grandchildren, Braydon and Casey. Rick, or Dick as he was fondly known by family and friends, was cherished by all who knew him. Dick's children wish to thank Ken Krull, Dad's private duty nurse, who loved him and treated him with immeasurable kindness and respect until the very end.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dick's Life at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Saturday October 31, 2020 from 1-4 PM. All COVID-19 precautions will apply and face masks are required. A Private Catholic Funeral Mass for the family will be held on Monday November 2, 2020.
Those wishing may make memorial donations in honor of Richard Marks to The Alzheimer's Association
. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.