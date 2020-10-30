1/1
Richard C. "Dick" Marks
1937 - 2020
Richard C. "Dick" Marks age 83 of Bonita Springs, Florida formerly of Lynn, MA and Big Flats, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday October 25, 2020 with his loving children by his side.

He is survived by his wife of 5 years Callie (Kitus) Marks. Dick was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 35 years, Patricia (O'Neill) Marks and his wife of 17 years, Bernadette (Dotts) Marks.

Rick was born on August 25, 1937 in Lynn, MA the son of the late James and Margaret Cudihy Marks. He graduated from Lynn English High School in 1955 and was recruited to play football, basketball, and baseball at Cornell University. Shortly after graduating with his BA in History and Master's in Industrial Labor Relations, Rick joined Corning Glass Works as a Personnel Assistant in the Main Plant.

That same Fall, Rick married his high school sweetheart, Pat, and they began a beautiful life together raising a family and moving frequently before settling in the Corning, NY area for close to 30 years. Rick would often tell his family that he was blessed to land a job at Corning Incorporated. He was devoted to the "long blue line" and was humbled to represent the employees of such a fine institution.

His most memorable experiences always included doing right by the people that he was appointed to represent. In 1973, the company asked Rick to move his family to Ithaca so he could attain his JD at Cornell Law School. He returned to Corning upon graduation and went on to be appointed Sr. Vice President, Human Resources where he led the function until his retirement in 1995.

Rick was an avid fan of all things related to the Boston area including his beloved New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Celtics , and Bruins. He loved spending time with his brothers James (Shirley) Marks, Terrance (Nancy) Marks, John (Ellie) Marks, and Michael ( Patricia) Marks whenever he visited the Lynn area.

The Marks brothers could be counted on to regale the family with countless stories of the shenanigans they shared growing up in this beautiful, competitive, witty Irish Catholic family. The stories would normally end with their mother simply stating, "good night", which was code in the family for, "that's enough".

Rick is survived by his 4 adoring children who often referred to their Dad as "their own very superhero" : Patricia (Mark) Stephan, Kathryn Schrock, James Marks, and Kevin (Eileen) Marks. He is also survived by his 12 beautiful grandchildren known to Grampy as "His Fabulous 12" : Erin, Alyson (Tom), Anna, Claire, Katelyn (Adam), Mackenzie, Alyssa, Richard (Ashley), Patrick, Megan, Kerri (Alex), and Patricia. He was also blessed recently with two great grandchildren, Braydon and Casey. Rick, or Dick as he was fondly known by family and friends, was cherished by all who knew him. Dick's children wish to thank Ken Krull, Dad's private duty nurse, who loved him and treated him with immeasurable kindness and respect until the very end.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dick's Life at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Saturday October 31, 2020 from 1-4 PM. All COVID-19 precautions will apply and face masks are required. A Private Catholic Funeral Mass for the family will be held on Monday November 2, 2020.

Those wishing may make memorial donations in honor of Richard Marks to The Alzheimer's Association. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch Funeral Home

7 entries
October 29, 2020
In remembrance and celebration of a life well lived. You will be missed!
Thomas J. Villa
Family
October 29, 2020
Garden of 20 Memorial Trees
Tracie Makowiec
October 29, 2020
Kath and family! Your in our prayers! God bless your Dad in Heaven! Mom too! Also bless you all as you remember all of the great times with you hem! Love to you all! Judy and Walt Seyter
Judy and Walt Seyter
Friend
October 28, 2020
My dearest Uncle Rick my heart goes out to you, your wonderful family and all of your loved ones. You and yours are in my thoughts, my heart and my prayers.
Kathryn Williamson (Marks)
Family
October 28, 2020
Your family holds a dear place in my heart. Your home in my early years was my second home. I love each and everyone. Your Dad was always Mr. Marks to me. Such a dear man. I remember waiting on both your mom and dad at the Country Griddle. Such dear people and kind people. I would eventually ended up working for the same company and knew there was a fine man as our head of HR. My love goes out to you all. Wish I could be there.
Deb Seager
Friend
October 27, 2020
My best friend. I will miss him.
Robert Jude O' Brien
Friend
October 27, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Marks family. I knew Dick for many years and always thought he was a very special man. He was interesting, smart, funny and caring - a real gentleman. I'm happy that I knew him and I know he will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Shelley
Shelley Anderson
Friend
