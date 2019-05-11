|
Richard (Dick) Winston Darcangelo of Painted Post, NY passed away at Seneca View Skilled Nursing at Schuyler Hospital on Monday, May 6, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Richard was born on August 4, 1935 in Corning, NY, the son of Albert and Loretta (Davis) Darcangelo.
Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. During which he served in Okinawa, Japan and Barstow, California and the Marine Corps Reserves from 1954-1962.
Upon returning to Corning he held many positions throughout the next several decades including Schuyler County Sheriff's Dept at Watkins Glen Race Track, various positions at Sand/Gravel/Asphalt plants around NYS, most remarkable was his work transforming these operations from manual systems of production into fully computerized facilities, one of the few frontrunners in Computer Technology in the 60's, as well as, Truck Driving for the Town of Campbell and Motor Home Sales.
He was a lifetime member of the Campbell American Legion and Corning VFW. He loved the company of his family, especially his 6 great grandsons. He will be remembered for many things but most of all his witty, sarcastic sense of humor, right til the end.
Richard is survived by his children, Lynne (Mike) Case and Steve (Kathy) Darcangelo; grandchildren, Kyle (Amanda) Sutton, Shelby (Jason) Bierwiler, Lauren Case, Alexi (Mickey) Sonner and Richard W. Darcangelo, II; great grandsons, Mason and Easton Sutton, Wyatt Bierwiler, Gavin, Parker and Spencer Sonner, all of Painted Post. Sisters, Ruth Lewis of Painted Post and Jane (Steve) Andrews of Montour Falls; brother, James (Mary Lou Smith) Darcangelo of Beaver Dams; mother of his children, Patricia Darcangelo and many more very special family members, friends and caregivers.
Richard was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Donald Darcangelo of Painted Post, NY and Thomas Darcangelo of Rochester, NY.
At Richard's request, a Memorial Service will be held on an unpublicized date for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Corning VFW at vfw.org or Campbell American Legion at legion.org.
Acly-Stover Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 11, 2019