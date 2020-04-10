|
Richard David Sullivan, passed away on April 7th at The Highlands in Brighton, New York, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.
Richard was born in Tuscarora, New York, on May 11, 1944, to William and Edith H. Rice Sullivan. At age 10 he went to live with his Uncle and Aunt, Arthur and Anna Sullivan on Northrup Street farm in Rathbone, New York. He attended Addison Central School and in 1965, he enlisted in the Army. He served 2 years mostly stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. On November 4, 1967, he married Carolyn Dene Gill, who survives. He retired from Dresser Rand as a machinist with 42 years of service. He was the Justice of the Peace in Cameron for 8 years and the Town of Addison for 16 years. He served as the Commander of the William Greengrass American Legion. He was the Past President of the Southern Tier Blue Grass Association. He was the past president of the Cameron fire department. He and Carol enjoyed camping and traveling the 10 years after his retirement. Everyone who knew him knew of his life- long obsession was cutting firewood.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sullivan; sons, Stacy (Christine) and Jason (Lori) all of Addison; two grandchildren, Aidan and Matilyn; brothers, Frank (Nancy), William (Barb), Raymond, Charles (Emmaline); sisters, Alice Sullivan, Margaret Wright and Ruth (Paul) McKeown; brothers in law, Elwood Jr. (Karen) Gill, Mark (Norma) Gill; sisters in law: Kathryn (Phil) Borden, Lyne (Harry) Lain, Connie (Dave) Davies, Kristi (Stephen) Fritz, Sharon (Art) Westmiller, Sandra (Clair) McCaslin, Dixie ( Fran) O'Dell, Jody Miles and Dale Rouse; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Esther Schoneweis, brothers, Clarence (Shorty), Leon and Robert.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in his memory.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 10, 2020