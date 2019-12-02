|
|
Richard D. "Dick" Davis, who was born on January 24, 1935, the son of the late Otto and Margaret (Kilburn) Davis, passed away at home on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Dick worked for over 30 years for Ingersoll Rand and Dresser Rand in Painted Post, retiring as a shipping coordinator. Dick was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving for 4 years during the Korean Conflict. An excellent musician, Dick was accomplished in playing piano, organ and accordion.
Dick is survived by his wife, Edith (Smith) Davis, son, Colin J. Davis and grandson, Logan Clarke. Dick's close family is Lorena Peters, Vonda and Donna Smith, Alton (Nancy) Smith, Clinton (Nancy) Smith, Marian Smith Duranda Smith and LaVal Smith. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dick is also survived by his extended family in the Westfield, PA area.
It is Dick's wishes that there be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 2, 2019