Richard E. Ames Jr. Obituary
Richard E. Ames Jr., formerly of Bradford, NY, passed away at home on January 5th, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer in Buena Vista, Colorado.

Rich leaves behind his wife of 37 years Sharon Taylor Horton Ames; stepsons Lorin (Devin) Horton of Hammondsport, NY, Michael (Lisa) Horton and Kristian Horton all of Buena Vista, Colorado; grandchildren Tyler, Baylee, Harley, Caydon, Valyn, Jared, Holly, Dylan, Polly; brothers Joseph (Tonya) Ames and Paul Ames; sister Dawn Burrows; son Franklin Walczak; step mother Sharlie Ames; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many special friends.

Rich was predeceased by his father Richard E. Ames Sr. and granddaughter Shelby Horton. Rich was reunited with his mother who passed away shortly after him on January 29th, 2019.

Rich selflessly donated his body to research for rare cancers so that hopefully others may benefit from his struggles.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 8, 2019
