Richard E. Seeley, age 43 of Watkins Glen, New York unexpectedly passed away on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at his home.



He was born on November 19th, 1976 in Corning, New York and is the son of Deborah Seeley and James English.



Richard was a man who could work the land. He loved to do anything that involved being in the outdoors like hunting, fishing and raising animals. He had a passion for drawing and was a wonderful artist. Richard was a man with many opinions and made sure to leave his mark on everyone who met him.



Most of all, Richard was a family man. He enjoyed sharing his hobbies and spending quality time with his nieces and nephews. However, Richard's greatest joy in life was being a father and he cherished the time he spent with his son.



Richard is survived by his beloved son: Kurt Seeley; his parents: Deborah Seeley and James English; his siblings: Robert (Kim) Seeley, Jessica (Jared) Smith, Laura Cooke and Chris (Cassie) English; Kurt's mother: Crystal Butler; 4 nieces and 4 nephews; and many aunts, uncles and friends.



Richard was predeceased by his grandfather: Robert Burton; and his cousin: Shannon Morley.



It was Richard's wish that there be no services. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

