Richard "Dick" F. Hively, Jr. age 66 of Bath, New York passed away at his home on Sunday, July 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 22, 1953 in Corning, New York, the son of the late Richard Hively, Sr. and Elizabeth (Ribble) Hively. He worked in Security for Dresser-Rand in Painted Post. He married Roberta Ribble on March 25, 2017.
Dick will be remembered as an avid fisherman. When he wasn't fishing, he enjoyed cooking out with his friends and family.
Dick is survived by his wife, Roberta L. Hively of Bath, NY; children: Katherine (Ted) Wakeland of Cottondale, FL, Richard (Anne) Hively, III of Corning, NY, Adam Mattison of Akron, IN; step-children: Cassandra (Ray) Martin of Addison, NY, Donald (fiance, Tia Bliss) Hatch, Jr. of Cameron Mills, NY, Derek (Brittany) Ribble of Addison, NY, George Hatch, III of Addison, NY; several grandchildren and one great granddaughter; sister, Voneta (Ken) Taft of Caton, NY; brother, Bradley (Sandra) Hively of Caton, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his brother, Chuck Hively.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's name may be sent to: CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 25, 2019