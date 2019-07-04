|
Richard Garet Dixon, age 89, of Painted Post passed away peacefully at home June 30, 2019, following a lengthy illness, with his loving family at his side.
Richard was born November 14, 1929 in Corning, a son of the late Lawrence Charles and Helen Madeline (Sargent) Dixon. He was a graduate of Painted Post High School and continued education in Computer Science at Corning Community College.
He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Army from 1952 to 1954 stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Richard joined Corning Incorporated in April 1960 working as a Computer Operations Manager and a Senior Database Analyst for Corporate Transportation and Distribution. He was appointed Senior Associate in 1986. He retired from Corning Incorporated's Information Technology Division in 1995 with 35 years of active service.
Richard was past president of the Elmira/Corning chapter of the Data Processing Management Association, the Association of Information Professionals, 1972-1973. He also served as Association Director for the Elmira/Corning chapter and International Director for 15 years.
He was a member of Painted Post First Baptist Church for over 40 years.
Richard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Velma (Thomas) Dixon, whom he married on Christmas Eve 1949, daughter Linda (Ernest) Williams of Painted Post, son Ronald (Jean) Dixon of Bradford, grandsons Jon Dixon of Elmira, Thomas Williams of Clifton Park, NY, granddaughters Cindy Williams Cassetta and Laura Williams of Corning. He was blessed with one great grandson, Maxwell Thomas Crane. He is also survived by sisters Doris Pierce of Horseheads, Judy Faulkner of Painted Post, Penny Root of Corning and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by brothers Lawrence, Jr., Harold, Theodore and Gary Dixon, sisters Gloria Vaughn, Virginia Conover, Barbara Arcovio, Marlene Pejsha, Diane Crowd, and Janice Dixon.
Richard loved the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, and boating. He spent many pleasurable years at the family cottage on Lamoka Lake. His greatest joy was the hours he spent with family and friends.
Calling hours will be held at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning, NY, Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 7:00 pm, with Care First Chaplain The Rev. Syd McCrorey officiating. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Painted Post, at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the devoted staffs of CareFirst and Visiting Angels and caregiver Shirley Fisher for the compassionate care given to Richard during his extended illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: CareFirst 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 4, 2019