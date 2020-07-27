Richard H. "Dick" Myers, age 80, of Painted Post, NY died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Dick was born on July 3, 1940 in Corning to William and Ruth (Johnson) Myers. He was a graduate of Corning Free Academy, served in the United States Army, and then married Bonnie Brown (1966). He was predeceased by Bonnie in 2019. Dick worked for Dresser-Rand as an inventory planner and just received his 50 Year Pin this year. Family was first in his life but he also enjoyed the Yankees and Giants, fishing, reading history, and watching Westerns on TV.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Dominic) Lisi of Painted Post; sons, Dan (Joann) Myers of Elmira, Rich (Kelly) Myers of Painted Post, and Bill (Shane Jellison) Myers of Corning; sister, Jane Dillon of Painted Post; twelve grandchildren: Beth, Caitlin, Emily, Devin, Nicole, Kiana, Derik, Danika, Courtney, Hayden, Aaron, and Kristen; several nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy (Richard) Reed.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 28th from 2 - 4 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM with Rev. Janette Lyndaker Gallagher officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Painted Post. New York State COVID-19 rules will be followed.
Memorial donations may be made to Bampa's House, PO Box 965, Corning, NY 14830, www.bampashouse.org
in Dick's name.
Dick's care has been entrusted to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.