Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
130 West Water St.
Painted Post, NY
1939 - 2019
Richard H. Paul Obituary
Richard H. Paul, aged 80, of Hornby, NY passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1939 in Corning, the son of Harold and Bernice Sweeney Paul.

Retired after a 42-year career at Streeter Associates of Elmira, Richard was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fly fishing, trolling for lake trout and catching spring run rainbows in Catherine Creek. He enjoyed shooting skeet, trap and sporting clays, and shooting archery. He enjoyed hunting deer, as well as small game and spring turkeys. He was a member of Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, Trout Unlimited, Carpenters Union #277, National Shooting Sports Association, National Rifle Association, and Corning Fishing Game Club.

Richard attended the First Baptist Church in Painted Post, NY and was active in numerous community benevolence opportunities such as Habitat for Humanity.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy; daughter, Dawn Keegan of Campbell, son Brian (Kerry) Paul of Millerton, step sons William (Donna) Robbins of Clyde and Stephen (Kathy) Robbins of Ohio; sisters Linda (Bob) Maurice of Corning and Nancy Marion of Penn Yan. Grandchildren Joyce (Dave) Smith, Tristan Keegan, Heather (Gunny) Shaffer, Grant Stevens, Brandon and Sidney Paul, Rachael (Alex) Petersen, Reid (Lauren) Robbins, Ryan (Kenzie) Robbins, Rosanna (Harley) Roberson and ten great grandchildren.

After a private graveside service, friends and family are welcome to attend a reception in honor of his life at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 130 West Water St., Painted Post NY 14870.

Arrangements by Carpenter's Funeral Home

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 16, 2019
