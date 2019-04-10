|
Richard H. Teets Sr., age 88, of Corning, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. He was born on September 23, 1930 in Corning, he was the son of Edwin Freeman and Mary Evelyn Teets. He married Alma Cooley on October 6, 1956 in Corning.
He graduated from Northside High School, he was a veteran of the US Air Force, he worked for Corning, Inc, and he retired from Weyerhaeuser. Richard was a member of the Corning VFW and the Campbell American Legion. He was also an avid golfer and a serious NY Yankees and SU Basketball fan.
Richard is survived by wife of 62 years, Alma, children, Mary Kay (Terrance) Brown of Corning, Vickie (Richard) Watts of Maryland, and Richard Teets Jr, of Arizona, grandchildren, Jeffrey Watts, Nicole Brown, Matthew Watts, Danielle (Lance) Ayers, Marissa Teets, Cameron Teets, and Katherine Watts, great grandchildren, Liah, Cade, and Grayson, and canine companion, Sandy.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 11:30 am to 1:15 pm. Burial and military honors will take place at 2:00 pm at Bath National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Disabled American Veterans by going to www.dav.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 10, 2019