The world lost a creative, caring man with a quick wit and a decades-long commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of humans when Richard Hamilton Tomb passed on June 14 from heart disease and complications of diabetes. A native of Corning, NY, Rich died at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL. He had lived in an assisted living facility in Safety Harbor, FL since 2016.
Rich was born on December 8, 1945, in Elmira, the son of the late William H. Tomb and Brinton Elizabeth "Betty" Cauffiel Tomb. A member of the first graduating class of East High School in Corning, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and graduated from Bucknell University with a B.S. in mechanical engineering. Earning his Professional Engineer certification, he worked as an engineer specializing in power plant work, as a contractor and as a glass company manager. He was also the principal of Fenestration Consultants and TombCo Engineers in Painted Post.
Rich held three US patents, the first for a fiberglass cover for bridges and two for low-e glass construction materials. Yet he also struggled for more than half his life with schizo-affective disorder and paranoia (originally called schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and paranoia). His illness curtailed his output, if not his dreams. Before his death he was writing "an energy plan for our country," working on formulas for improved low-e windows, and suggesting fixes for the energy-related and mechanical problems he saw in his nursing home, to the entertainment and occasional frustration of the facility's staff.
In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by grandson Isaiah Tomb and friend Frederick ("Fredder") Yahn. He is survived by two sons: William A. Tomb (Emily) of Fort Lee, NJ and Charles C. Tomb (Erin) of Addison; former wife Marion Richards of Warrenton, NC; three sisters, Eleanor Cicerchi of Oldsmar, FL, Janet Newcomb (Moe) and Dr. Gretta Tomb of Corning; four grandchildren; seven nephews; one niece, and friends Henry Schwartzman, Dave Lambert and Wes Schultz.
A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 171 West Pulteney Street in his beloved Corning on August 18 at 2:00 pm. A reception will be held afterward at the home of Jan and Moe Newcomb.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 3803 North Fairfax Street, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, www.nami.org or to a .
Published in The Corning Leader on July 14, 2019