"Woody" Richard Henyan
Campbell, NY - Woody's nine-month battle with cancer ended on Wednesday, March 27th at the Corning Hospital. Woody was born Richard Underwood Dunham on November 15, 1943 in Schenectady, NY to Richard and Barbara (Underwood) Dunham.
He was predeceased by his mother Barbara and his step-father Rich Henyan and his father Dick and his step-mother Caroline Dunham.
Woody is survived by his sister, Pieri (Robert) Hayes of Summerville, SC and his nephew Keegan Hayes of Denver, CO along with his life partner of 39 years, Susan Johnson.
He is also survived by his step-sisters Cheri Sowter, of NC, and Cindi (Tim) Ross, of OH, and a step-brother Donald Ruffner and his son Matthew, of OH.
Along with his family, many of Woody's friends will greatly miss him and the way that he affected their lives by knowing him. The six fur babies at home will miss playing and cuddling with "daddy". Woody loved all animals and birds and knew a great deal about all of them – to the point of identifying something even before the announcer could, things on the many nature shows he loved to watch. He enjoyed watching all the critters and birds that came into the yard all year round.
Woody had a zest for life and a passion for many activities like coin collecting, reading (especially Stephen King and all things sci-fi), working Sudoku and crossword puzzles and cooking. He was known for his cooking by friends, family and the Corning firemen but was especially known for his fudge – coveted as a gift by many. Woody's biggest "love" was bass fishing! He was successful over many years chasing after smallies (and largemouth if he had to), winning many tournaments and lunker awards from local, state and regional tournaments. However, the "Silver Fox" was best known and beloved as a fisherman.
Woody graduated from High Mowing in 1962 and took several college courses after that, especially in biology. His dream had been to become a marine biologist.
He served in the Army in Korea from 1967 until 1969. When he was discharged and settled in Corning he worked as a glazier and estimator for The Glass Company, retiring in 2006. Woody also worked part time for the Corning Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers Woody's family would request any donations be made to the , Paradise Garden Animal Haven, in Woodhull, or a .
There will be a gathering at the VFW on Baker Street in Corning on Wednesday, April 3rd from 11-4. It will be casual and a come and go as you please. It's an opportunity for friends and family to visit, reminisce, swap tales and celebrate how Woody's life has affected all of us by knowing him.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 1, 2019