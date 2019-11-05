Home

Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Richard J. Miller


1935 - 2019
Richard J. Miller Obituary
Longtime Corning residents Richard J. Miller and his wife, Wilda (Wylie) Miller, were laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Bath, NY, on October 28, 2019. Richard (Dick) was born in Avoca NY on July 5, 1935 and died in Lakeland, FL on February 23, 2019. Wilda was born in Prescott, Ontario (Canada) on May 15, 1936 and died in Lakeland, FL on June 11, 2019. They are survived by daughters Deborah Carrigan and Dianne Sisler of Lakeland, FL, son Douglas Miller of Hampton, VA, and grandchildren Maria Miller of Newport News, VA, Douglas Miller, Jr. of Hampton, VA, Hilary (Sisler) McCloud of Columbiana, OH, and Alex Sisler of Columbiana, OH.

Interment arrangements were made by Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath, NY and military honors superbly rendered by the John P. Eaton Post 145 from Corning.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 5, 2019
