1/
Richard Lyle Downing
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lyle Downing, 72, of Painted Post went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He passed away at Three Rivers after a long time of suffering with several illnesses.

He was born on April 9, 1947 in Corning, NY to Betty and Stanley Downing.

He was predeceased by his parents, Betty and Stanley, and a brother, David Downing, a sister-in-law, Sylvia Downing of Ticonderoga.

He is survived by his wife, Sonja S. Downing of Painted Post, NY: two nieces, Michelle Naeder of Staten Island and Beth (Kevin) Signor of Ticonderoga: great nieces Natalie, Heather, Sophia, and Melanie Naeder: Cousins, Robert and Barbara Owens of Massachusetts.

Richard (Dick) has a special warm spot for the Mapes family, Harry and Margie Mapes: their children, Timothy (Kim) Mapes, Michael (Lucero) Mapes, Heather (Desmond) Smith and William Mapes. He was PaPa to their children: Theron Mapes, Conrad Mapes, Kendahl Smith, Boston Smith, and Kayden Mapes.

He worked at several jobs: the Rand, taxi cab driver, the ARC, the Radisson, and Walmart. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He, also, liked to collect and set up his trains. In his healthier years, he was involved in teaching Sunday School at Central Baptist Church and later worked in VBS at Quackenbush Hill Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends at Quackenbush Hill Baptist Church, 4371 College Ave, Corning, NY on Saturday, August 15 from 2pm to 3pm. A Memorial Service will follow at 3pm with Rev Timothy Mapes officiating.

Burial will be Monday at 10:00 am with the Rev. Timothy Mapes presiding at the family plot at Fairview Cemetery, Painted Post, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to the Quackenbush Hill Baptist Church, 4371 College Ave, Corning, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Quackenbush Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Acly-Stover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved