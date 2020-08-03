Richard Lyle Downing, 72, of Painted Post went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He passed away at Three Rivers after a long time of suffering with several illnesses.



He was born on April 9, 1947 in Corning, NY to Betty and Stanley Downing.



He was predeceased by his parents, Betty and Stanley, and a brother, David Downing, a sister-in-law, Sylvia Downing of Ticonderoga.



He is survived by his wife, Sonja S. Downing of Painted Post, NY: two nieces, Michelle Naeder of Staten Island and Beth (Kevin) Signor of Ticonderoga: great nieces Natalie, Heather, Sophia, and Melanie Naeder: Cousins, Robert and Barbara Owens of Massachusetts.



Richard (Dick) has a special warm spot for the Mapes family, Harry and Margie Mapes: their children, Timothy (Kim) Mapes, Michael (Lucero) Mapes, Heather (Desmond) Smith and William Mapes. He was PaPa to their children: Theron Mapes, Conrad Mapes, Kendahl Smith, Boston Smith, and Kayden Mapes.



He worked at several jobs: the Rand, taxi cab driver, the ARC, the Radisson, and Walmart. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He, also, liked to collect and set up his trains. In his healthier years, he was involved in teaching Sunday School at Central Baptist Church and later worked in VBS at Quackenbush Hill Baptist Church.



The family will receive friends at Quackenbush Hill Baptist Church, 4371 College Ave, Corning, NY on Saturday, August 15 from 2pm to 3pm. A Memorial Service will follow at 3pm with Rev Timothy Mapes officiating.



Burial will be Monday at 10:00 am with the Rev. Timothy Mapes presiding at the family plot at Fairview Cemetery, Painted Post, NY.



Memorial donations may be made to the Quackenbush Hill Baptist Church, 4371 College Ave, Corning, NY.

