|
|
CAMERON: Richard E. "Slip" Nolton, 73, of Cty. Rte. 22 passed away Friday morning Feb. 21, 2020 at the Bath VA Medical Center following an extended illness.
Richard was born July 3, 1946 in Cameron to the late Kenneth and Minnie (Evans) Nolton.
Richard was a veteran of the U. S. Army proudly serving our country from 1965 to 1973 leaving the armed forces as an executive chef.
He was a life- long resident of the Cameron area where he worked as a cook for many area restaurants retiring from Fran's Landing in Addison. As a sports fan Richard enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. His great enjoyment was his family. He loved his three daughters very much, but his grandchildren were everything to him.
Richard is survived by three daughters, Amy (Nick) Nolton of Cameron, Rebecca (Joshua) Taft of Greenwood and Jessica (Adam) Loper of Canisteo. His five wonderful grandchildren, Kindra Nolton, Jaycie and Damian Taft, Noah and Briar Loper, their mother and grandmother, Coleene Durkin of Corning.
He is also survived by a brother William Nolton of Cameron, a sister Wanda Boyd of Parsons, TN. and brothers -in-law William Young and Gordon Foster.
Richard was predeceased by a grandson Kaden Nolton, a brother Royce Nolton and eight sisters, Helen Smith, Mary Smith, Marjorie McDonald, Marilyn Tyler, Lillian French, Shirley Foster, Evelyn O'Konski and Katherine Young.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo where a funeral service with military honors will take place immediately following calling hours at 7:00 pm. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y.
Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to any veterans' organization of the donor's choice or to any organization that will benefit the welfare of children.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 24, 2020