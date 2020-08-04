1/1
Richard W. Schroeder
1955 - 2020
Richard W. Schroeder, age 64 of Corning, New York passed away on Friday, July 31st, 2020.

He was born on November 30, 1955 in Corning, New York, the son of Walter and Norma Schroeder.

Richard was a deeply private man who enjoyed a life of solitude. He enjoyed long car drives in the country as well as watching NASCAR and hunting. He was a dedicated employee of Corning Incorporated, retiring in 2018 after 40 years of service.

Richard is survived by siblings: Shirley (Thomas) Roberts of Beaver Dams, Jeffrey Schroeder of Lindley, Cynthia Schroeder of Corning, Eric (Stacey) Schroeder of Columbia, TN.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by a brother Michael Schroeder.

It was Richard's wish that there be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Corning, NY.

Memorial donations can be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Published in The Leader on Aug. 4, 2020.
