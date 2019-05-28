|
|
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, Richard T. Wilson, Jr. known by many as "Dick", age 71 of Bath, New York fought his final battle on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY after a lengthy illness.
He was born on May 1, 1948 in Corning, New York, the son of Richard T Wilson and Helen Paul Wilson. He married Dolores Duryee on August 9, 1975 in Wellsboro, PA, and lived most of his life in Painted Post, NY.
He spent many of his early years in his TV repair business in Riverside, NY. He is well known for his ability for fixing cars while working for others or in his own business. He worked as a forest ranger locally and as an assistant manager at a Florida KOA campground. His final work before his health began to fail was as head of maintenance at Harris Hill Park in Elmira, NY.
Dick will be remembered for his unique hair style that never changed, for his love of eagles, his caring nature, his talent for repairing and designing things, traveling with his camper, a special trip to Oklahoma, handmade lighted Christmas wreaths, and helping friends and neighbors. He found enjoyment in country music, demolition derbies, rummage sales, auctions, selling or swapping, and time spent with special pets like "Bert", "Sam", and others through the years. He loved a good bargain and restoring vehicles was a special passion. Time spent with family and friends was everything to him. He will be greatly missed.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Dolores Wilson of Bath, NY - also formerly from Painted Post, NY; daughters: Meri Wilson Carson and husband, Jeremy of Summerville, SC, Linda Duryee-Stephens and husband John of Painted Post, NY; grandchildren: Corey Wilson, Billy Kenyon, Joshua Carson, Aliayah Carson and Cameron Finnerty; great grandchildren: Chelsea Lee-lynn Finnerty, Lillyanah Hope Finnerty, Wyatt Channing Finnerty-Stocum, Emmett John Finnerty-Stocum and Rosalie Marie Carson; sister, Shirley Mae (Jesse Gillitte) Wilson Smith; and brother, Leon (Deborah) Wilson; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and many very special friends.
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his brother, Otis Leroy Wilson; nephew, Otis Leroy Wilson, Jr.; and beloved friend, Betty J. Morrison.
It was Dick's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dicks's name may be sent to the , www.cancer.org, , www.heart.org or a .
We'll cherish our memories and keep you in our heart, til we meet again nevermore to part.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 28, 2019