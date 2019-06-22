|
Rita Jane Ferraro, 85, of Leesburg, Virginia passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 (her 65th wedding anniversary), at the Ashleigh at Lansdowne assisted living community in Leesburg. Rita was born on August 21, 1933, in Corning, New York, to the late Anna Mary (Molcsangi) and Charles F. Aug, Sr. Rita grew up in Corning, graduating from Corning Free Academy in 1951. While in nursing school in Corning, she went on a blind date with Niel Ferraro, also from Corning, who was a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy. Rita and Niel married on June 12, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corning, a week after Niel graduated from Annapolis. Niel predeceased her in 2005.
Rita was a devoted Navy wife for 51 years, traveling around the country and the world while raising their family. She was active in Catholic parishes where they lived and enjoyed participating and holding leadership roles in the Navy Supply Corps wives' clubs. Rita enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, sewing, ceramics, crosswords, puzzles, playing games on her iPad, socializing with friends, and participating on various committees in her community. She and Niel loved going back to Annapolis for Navy football games and for Class of '54 reunions to reminisce with classmates. As Niel was transferred between duty stations on both coasts and to Hawaii, Rita enjoyed traveling across the country with the family in their RVs, visiting beautiful national and state parks. She was an amazing cook having perfected many of the wonderful Italian recipes of her mother-in-law, Vincenzina. Most of all, "G-Gram" loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is lovingly survived by her two children Patrick (Trisann) Ferraro of Leesburg, Virginia and Michelle (Robert) Price of Fredericksburg, Virginia, six grandchildren Joseph (Erin) Ferraro, Lauren Ferraro (Robert) Davis, Nicholas (Joelle) Ferraro, Neal Glass, Alex Glass, and John Price, and five great grandchildren, Rylee and Reese Massey, Nathaniel Ferraro, and Ramona and Julian Ferraro.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was predeceased by her sister Alice T. Aug, and brother Charles F. Aug, Jr.
Rita will be interred at St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning, New York next to her husband Niel. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Lymphedema Network by going to www.lymphnet.org, or Capital Caring Hospice at www.capitalcaring.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 22, 2019