Robert J. Beiswenger, age 91, died peacefully March 27, 2019, at Guthrie Corning Hospital.
He was born August 29, 1927, in Amsbury, PA, the youngest son of Joseph and Ella (Sharp) Beiswenger.
A man of uncommon faith, wisdom, and wit, Bob was both a hero and a mentor to his four sons, Tom, Don, Dan, and Jim, and a faithful, loving husband to Pat, his wife of more than 66 years. Bob taught and loved by action and example. Through his devotion and care, he modeled what it means to be a good husband and father. He took his marriage and his role as a father seriously in word, and in the way he modeled love, compassion, and responsibility to his boys and his wife. Born and raised during a time when a man's tears were generally seen as a sign of weakness, Bob showed (often) that tears shed in both sorrow and joy were signs of strength, love, and passion. His marriage to Pat was a model of Christian love, a sacred covenant and a journey of faith walked together by two people committed to their faith in God and in each other.
Bob was a man of mischievous wit, as well. He loved a good joke, especially a few which might have been a bit unsuitable for the family dinner table, to which Pat would often scold him with a single "Robert!" Reprimand accepted, his eyes would brighten and a sneaky grin would cross his face. Bob's joy was his family.
Bob served in the Merchant Marine and U.S. Army during World War II from 1943 to 1947. He retired from Dresser-Rand in 1992, as a drafting supervisor. He was an active member of All Saints Roman Catholic Parish, the Corning Community Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, and the Red Cross.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Kibler) and his children, Thomas (Mary Beth), Donald (Mary), Daniel (Ellen), and James (Laurie), 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Marie (Madigan), Leo, Francis, Clair, Lawrence, Richard, and Georg, and one grandson, Nathan.
Friends and family invited to calling hours, from 4 to 7 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 30, 2109 at 1:00pm at St. Mary's Church, 155 State St. Burial, with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses, physicians, and care providers for the incredible care and compassion shown to Bob and his family during his illness and the final days of Bob's life.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 29, 2019