|
|
Robert Benjamin "Bob" Putnam, Sr., age 72, of Old State Rd., Addison, NY passed after a short but hard fought battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Bob was born July 9, 1947 in Corning, NY, the first child of the late Robert Leon and Edith Esther (Jeffers) Putnam.
Bob graduated in 1965 at Elkland, PA, where he was on the wrestling team, but had attended most of his school years in Addison, NY. He went to work for Kennedy Valve, but was soon hired by Corning Glass Works/Corning Inc. for his entire career, most of that service was as an Electrician. He had a short absence to serve his country honorably with the US Army. Bob attended church at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and more recently attended The Jesus Church in Addison, NY. He was a Boy Scout Leader, and an avid fan of NASCAR, Dallas Cowboys, and President Trump.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert L. Putnam; mother and stepfather, Edith (Samuel) Jones, a brother, Larry Eugene Putnam and an infant half sister, a sister in law, Elizabeth "Liz" (Potter) Putnam, and nephew Larry E. Putnam, Jr.
Bob is survived by his son: Robert B. (Tammy) Putnam, Jr. of Shelby, NC, and daughter: Wendy K. (Victor) Padgett of Addison, NY; brothers: David L. (Patti Hanley) Putnam of Addison, NY and Ricky L. (Sandra) Putnam of Claremont, NC, sister-in-law: Erlinda Sarno-Putnam of Savona, NY: grandchildren with great-grandchildren: Kenneth (Traci) Padgett with, Drake, Zoey & Leo of Hickory, NC, Christopher (Jade) Padgett of Campbell, NY, Vincent (BreOnna) Padgett with Allaina and Axle of Bradford, NY, and Nicholas Padgett of Addison, NY, step granddaughters: Amanda (Robert) Herron with Julia, Ciel, & Josiah of NC, and Stella (Daniel) Gorsky with Stacy & Elizabeth of Gaffney, SC and his children's' mother: Connie Putnam of Addison, NY also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and messages of support as well as all the medical providers and nurses at the Bath VA Medical Center, Syracuse VA Medical Center, Upstate University Hospital, Guthrie Corning Hospital ER and the staff at Corning Center. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate blood and or platelets as it was only through the generosity of others that we were able to extend Bob's life.
It was Bob's wish to be buried at the Bath National Cemetery in Bath, NY. Due to the COVID-19, a memorial service for Bob will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St, Addison, NY 14801.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 1, 2020