BATH, NY. – Robert C. Betty, 77, passed away on Monday July 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Bath, NY. On July 24, 1943 the son of the late Charles and Carmita (Grey) Betty.



He served in the Army as a combat engineer, serving from 1960-1963 and reenlisted from 1965-1968. He served 5 years in Germany.



He started at Steuben County Highway in 1968. He started in Bath and then the Cameron Bridge Crew, retiring in 2000 due to an injury. Worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator.



He is survived by his loving wife Gerry of 49 years, daughter Sue (Jeff) Erml of Charlotte NC. And son Brandon of Bath, NY and brother Charles (JoAnn) Betty of Kanona, NY.



Services were held privately for the family.



Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.

