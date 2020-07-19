Robert C. "Bob" Hill, age 68 of Bath, New York passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Ira Davenport Hospital.
Born on June 16, 1952 in Elmira, New York, he was the son of the late Raymond and Gladys (Markell) Hill. Bob was a graduate of Horseheads High School, class of 1970. Bob worked for various companies throughout the Southern Tier over the course of his career.
In Bob's early years he will be remembered for his great athletic ability - there wasn't a sport he didn't play during high school. In his later years he developed a great love for animals and music - collecting many musical instruments. His family will remember his for his quick wit and his booming laugh.
Robert is survived by his loving companion of 25 years, Ruth Aumick of Bath, NY; siblings: Dennis Hill of Big Flats, NY, Brian (Cynthia) Hill of Big Flats, NY, Terry (Lisa) Hill of Elmira, NY; nephews: Austin, Jesse and Beau Hill; nieces: Victoria (Ryan) Simmons, Nicole (Carl) Wright; and great niece, Brittany Thompson.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his sister, Marjorie Ann Esposito.
A private memorial service will be held at the funeral home at the convenience of the family. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be sent to the: Fingerlakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St, Bath, NY 14810.
