1/
Robert C. "Bob" Hill
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. "Bob" Hill, age 68 of Bath, New York passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Ira Davenport Hospital.

Born on June 16, 1952 in Elmira, New York, he was the son of the late Raymond and Gladys (Markell) Hill. Bob was a graduate of Horseheads High School, class of 1970. Bob worked for various companies throughout the Southern Tier over the course of his career.

In Bob's early years he will be remembered for his great athletic ability - there wasn't a sport he didn't play during high school. In his later years he developed a great love for animals and music - collecting many musical instruments. His family will remember his for his quick wit and his booming laugh.

Robert is survived by his loving companion of 25 years, Ruth Aumick of Bath, NY; siblings: Dennis Hill of Big Flats, NY, Brian (Cynthia) Hill of Big Flats, NY, Terry (Lisa) Hill of Elmira, NY; nephews: Austin, Jesse and Beau Hill; nieces: Victoria (Ryan) Simmons, Nicole (Carl) Wright; and great niece, Brittany Thompson.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his sister, Marjorie Ann Esposito.

A private memorial service will be held at the funeral home at the convenience of the family. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be sent to the: Fingerlakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St, Bath, NY 14810.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 20, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved