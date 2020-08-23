1/1
Robert D. Paulhamus
1934 - 2020
Robert D. Paulhamus, age 86 of Gibson, New York passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. He was born on January 21, 1934 in Williamsport, PA to Charles and Isabel Paulhamus. He married LuAn Paulhamus (Dickerman) on May 17, 1952.

He was a machinist with Ingersoll-Rand from 35 years and recently received his 68 year pin. Robert was a member of the Christian Life Baptist Church and the Painted Post Fish and Game Club. He was a former member of the Osceola Ambulance Corp. and founding member of the Tuscarora Ambulance Corp.

In his free time, Robert will be remembered as an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed many years riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Robert is survived by his wife of 68 years: LuAn; 5 children: Stephen (Jean) Paulhamus of Lindley, Bruce (Rhoda) Paulhamus, VA, Robin (Susan) Paulhamus, Addison, NY, Laurel Shaefer of Campbell, Janine (Steven) Learn of Cameron Mills; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister: Maxine Ordway of Horseheads. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by a grandson Brian Paulhamus.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Chapel Knoll Cemetery on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00am with Rev. John Armstrong officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name may be sent to: Christian Life Baptist Church, 2523 Brown Hollow Rd, Corning, NY 14830. Kind words and memories may be left for Robert's family at www. PhillipsFuneral Home.com

Published in The Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chapel Knoll Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
